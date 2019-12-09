'Frozen 2' retains top spot in box office

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LOS ANGELES: Disney blockbuster "Frozen 2 was among the top five films in North American theaters which remained unchanged this weekend from last.
The animated musical earned an estimated $34.7 million for the Friday-through-Sunday period, taking its domestic total to $337 million and its global take to $920 million.
According to media reports, it lifted Disney's global ticket sales for 2019 past a record $10 billion.
The second spot belonged to Lionsgate´s murder mystery "Knives Out," at $14.2 million for the weekend.
"Ford v. Ferrari," based on a true story, was at third with $6.5 million.
Universal´s "Queen & Slim" remained at fourth spot with an earning of $6.5 million.
While the fifth place was retained by Sony´s "A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood," taking in $5.2 million.
Other films in top 10:
"Dark Waters" took sixth place with $4.1 million.
"21 Bridges" was on seventh spot, taking $2.9 million.
"Playing With Fire" came on eight position with $2 million.
"Midway" had ninth place with $1.9 million.
"Joker" stood at tenth , earning $1 million.
