close
Sun Dec 08, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
December 9, 2019

'Frozen 2' retains top spot in box office

Entertainment

Web Desk
Mon, Dec 09, 2019


LOS ANGELES: Disney blockbuster "Frozen 2 was among the  top five films in North American theaters which remained  unchanged this weekend from last.

The animated musical earned  an estimated $34.7 million for the Friday-through-Sunday period, taking its domestic total to $337 million and its global take to $920 million.

According to media reports, it  lifted Disney's global ticket sales for 2019 past a record $10 billion.

The second spot  belonged to  Lionsgate´s murder mystery "Knives Out," at $14.2 million for the weekend. 

"Ford v. Ferrari," based on a true story, was at third  with  $6.5 million. 

Universal´s "Queen & Slim" remained at fourth spot with an earning of  $6.5 million. 

While the fifth place was retained by Sony´s "A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood," taking in $5.2 million. 

Other films in top 10:

"Dark Waters" took sixth place  with $4.1 million.

"21 Bridges" was on seventh spot, taking $2.9 million.

"Playing With Fire" came on eight position with $2 million.

"Midway" had ninth place with   $1.9 million.

"Joker" stood at tenth , earning  $1 million.

Latest News

More From Entertainment