Ayeza Khan reacts as 'Mere Pass Tum Ho' trends again with 'slap of the century'

Pakistani drama Meray Pass Tum Ho broke through TV screens and grappled the internet by storm ever since it aired and caught the attention of the public with a specific dialogue that became a bone of contention.

The show is back under the public's scrutiny with its latest episode which gained a large amount of negative press ever since it aired. Twitter was erupting with hastags and slogans taking a jibe at the series and bashing it for the misogynistic ideas that it stands for.

Ayeza Khan took to her social media posting a picture with the caption “Mehwish!!! #slapofthecentury Kabhi kabhi hume lagta ha hum jo karahay ha bus wohi theek ha, par bewafa logo se jab zindage khafa hojati ha tu phir kuch bhe theek nai rehta!" (Mehwish!!! #slapofthecentury sometimes we think that what we are doing is right, however, when life turns it back on a cheater, nothing stays ok.) Meray pass sab hoga bus “tum” nai hogay. #meraypasstumho.”

The shock of the scene, of the female lead of the highly contentious drama, getting slapped in a startling turn of events, continues to take Pakistani media by storm.

