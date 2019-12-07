close
Fri Dec 06, 2019
Entertainment

Web Desk
December 7, 2019

Prince Louis has started talking, reveals Kate Middleton

Sat, Dec 07, 2019

Kate Middleton has revealed that her 1-year-old son Louis has started talking.

The Duchess of Cambridge recently helped young children pick up Christmas trees for their classmates at Peterlye Manor Farm.

It was during her interaction with young kids where she spoke of her son.

She told one of them, "You remind me of my little Louis. He keeps saying Me, me, me. And he wants to come everywhere with me".

The mother of three attended the event donning a smart festive look.

Today, The Duchess of Cambridge became Royal Patron of @Family_Action. Her Majesty The Queen @TheRoyalFamily has passed the patronage to The Duchess having held the role for over 65 years. The Duchess joined children and families supported by Family Action at a Christmas tree farm and helped them to make Christmas decorations, eco-friendly reindeer food, and post their letters to Father Christmas! Her Royal Highness also helped the children find Christmas trees for Family Action pre-schools, before heading back inside for some hot chocolate. Family Action was founded in 1869 to help families in difficulty by giving them practical help and support. The charity works directly with vulnerable or disadvantaged children and families, and provides services including perinatal mental health services, counselling and therapeutic support, and the mentoring of children, young people and adults. The new patronage aligns with The Duchess’s longstanding work on the early years, and the importance of supporting children and families during this seminal period of their lives.

Instagram account of Kensington Palace shared multiple pictures from her activity with a caption that read:

"The Duchess joined children and families supported by Family Action at a Christmas tree farm and helped them to make Christmas decorations, eco-friendly reindeer food, and post their letters to Father Christmas! Her Royal Highness also helped the children find Christmas trees for Family Action pre-schools, before heading back inside for some hot chocolate."

