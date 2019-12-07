Prince Louis has started talking, reveals Kate Middleton

Kate Middleton has revealed that her 1-year-old son Louis has started talking.

The Duchess of Cambridge recently helped young children pick up Christmas trees for their classmates at Peterlye Manor Farm.

It was during her interaction with young kids where she spoke of her son.

She told one of them, "You remind me of my little Louis. He keeps saying Me, me, me. And he wants to come everywhere with me".

The mother of three attended the event donning a smart festive look.





Instagram account of Kensington Palace shared multiple pictures from her activity with a caption that read:

"The Duchess joined children and families supported by Family Action at a Christmas tree farm and helped them to make Christmas decorations, eco-friendly reindeer food, and post their letters to Father Christmas! Her Royal Highness also helped the children find Christmas trees for Family Action pre-schools, before heading back inside for some hot chocolate."