Did Tom Holland cry on call with Bob Iger to bring back Spider-Man to MCU?

Spider-Man’s journey with Marvel Cinematic Universe almost came to an end when Sony, which owns the superhero’s rights, and MCU failed to hammer out an agreement to allow the web-slinger to continue appearing in Marvel films.

The reports regarding the Spider-Man’s departure from MCU came as a shock to fans just months after the release of “Avengers: Endgame” set the new box office world record.

It was equally a devastating news for Tom Holland who plays Spider-Man.

The actor has finally opened up about a phone call between him and Desney CEO Bob Iger days before the companies reached an agreement.

Holland has told Jimmy Kimmel when he found out that Sony might not let Spider-Man feature in MCU movies he asked whether he could send Iger an email.

“I just wanted to say thank you, I wanted to say, ‘This has been an amazing five years of my life, thank you for changing my life in the best way, and I hope that we can work together in the future,'” he explained. “I got his email, I sent him the email, and then he responded very quickly saying, ‘I’d love to jump on the phone at some point, when are you free?’ And you don’t give Bob Iger a schedule, you’re like, ‘Whenever, Bob.’

Asked if Iger’s claim that he had cried on the phone was true, Holland said” “I weeped. No, I didn’t weep — I did, yeah. Yeah, no, I was really emotional because I felt like it was all coming to an end,” Holland said.

“We had a really good plan with what we were going to do with Sony, the future of Spider-Man was still really bright, but it would’ve been a shame to take him out of the MCU.”