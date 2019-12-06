close
Fri Dec 06, 2019
Entertainment

Web Desk
December 6, 2019

WATCH: Mulan's new trailer takes the internet by storm

Entertainment

Web Desk
Fri, Dec 06, 2019

Mulan’s new trailer is taking internet by storm

Disney has released a brand new trailer for live-action movie  Mulan and   the fans are already in love with the perfect depiction of bravery and loyalty.

Disney, after Dumbo, Aladdin and The lion King   once again remade its animated masterpiece   Mulan

The remake of its 1998 animated version revolves around a girl who disguises as a boy and joins the Imperial Army. Mulan's new trailer serves as a clear picture of the plot highlighting the back-story of the main character, her ailing father and her family's pride. The teaser also shares some glimpse of Mulan's Battles.

Mulan, starring Crystal Liu, from its trailer seems to offer a new perspective on the Chinese legend, The Ballad of Mulan. However critics are not sure about people accepting this new take on the legend. 

