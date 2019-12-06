Kanye West says God is responsible for helping him work with Dr. Dre

Kanye West credits the entirety of his Jesus is King sequel collaboration to being a gift from God.

The singer's Instagram post nearly broke the web, as fans went crazy over the picture of the rapper with Dr. Dre, as they both teased at an upcoming sequel for Jesus is King.



Kanye captioned his picture with the words, “Ye and Dre Jesus Is King Part II coming soon...”

During a Sunday service at Lynwood in California, Kanye credited God for being responsible for making his link with Dr. Dre a reality.

He was quoted as saying, “I used to spend all my time trying to make my beats be mixed as good as Dr. Dre,” Kanye said. "Who knew all I had to do was do an album for God and then Dr. Dre would start mixing my beats? Spend your time on God, and he’ll handle the rest."

For the unversed, Kanye has been a fan of Dr. Dre’s work for a longest time.

He has mimicked Dr. Dre’s Xxplosive drums and even professed his greatness in an essay for Rolling Stone back in 2010. In the essay, Kanye wrote, “Dre feels like God placed him here to make music, and no matter what forces are aligned against him, he always ends up on the mountaintop.”