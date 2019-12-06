Hailey Bieber dispels feud rumours with Selena Gomez

Hailey Bieber has been making the rounds on the internet due to a rumoured feud between her and Selena Gomez.

During an interview with British Vogue, Hailey Bieber addressed the pressing matter. The star has received the best and absolute worst of social media ever since she wed Justin Bieber.

She went on to say, “I’m passionate about women taking care of women. We’ve come a long way already, especially in terms of women’s employment and women having each other’s backs. But I think we can do better – especially when it comes to educating younger women and the younger generation. I think we all just need to be a lot nicer.”

Hailey added, “I think social media is a breeding ground for toxicity and people creating false drama between women and trying to put women up against each other and creating these narratives that are just... toxic. I think that has to change and that has to stop.”

She concluded by stating, “I think there needs to be more people with platforms coming together and saying to each other, ‘let’s kill the conversation, let’s kill the fake drama, let’s squash all these things, let’s move on from stuff. Let’s not give people a reason to fuel fire and create drama and being rude to each other.’”



