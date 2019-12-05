Kid Rock announces to close Detroit eatery after diatribe against Oprah

Days after American musician Kid Rock courted controversy by making sexually explicit comments about Oprah Winfrey, the singer has announced that his restaurant in Detroit will close once its licensing agreement expires in April.

“I appreciate all who have patronized our place and still have much love for the city of Detroit and the people/organizations that I have helped there for years, black, white, whatever, but learned long ago, go where you're celebrated, not tolerated," he wrote Wednesday on Facebook.

Born Robert Ritchie, Kid Rock was seen using abusive language to convey his dislike of Winfrey and Joy Behar, one of the hosts of the ABC talk show “The View."

It's not clear what ignited the recent beef between Rock and Oprah but this was not the first time that the musician had slammed her.

In 2008, he told Britain's The Independent that Oprah “rubs me up the wrong way.”

Stating that he did not believe her, Rock had said that maybe it was due to the fact that he was not "one of the 150 million brainwashed women who heed her every word.”