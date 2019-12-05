Who is Liam Hemsworth’s rumoured girlfriend Maddison Brown?

Miley Cyrus seems to be dating Cody Simpson, after parting ways from girlfriend Kaitlynn Carter and it looks like her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth is moving on with Australian actor Maddison Brown.

Liam and Maddison were spotted holding hands in New York City in mid-October wherein Maddison was dubbed as a ‘mystery woman’.

This led to fans getting interested to find out more about Liam’s current ladylove.

While there is little written and said about who she is, here are 5 things you probably didn’t know about Liam Hemsworth’s ladylove:

1. She plays Kirby on Dynasty reboot

The 22-year-old model plays the role of Kirby on CW’s 2017 famous hit drama series Dynasty.

2. She is not interested in discussing her personal life

Maddison said that she is not going to comment on the relationship buzz with Liam Hemsworth after an Australian publication asked her if the two are dating each other.

"I'm not answering that question," she told the outlet, per ELLE. "My rule is not talking about my personal life."

3. She co-starred with Nicole Kidman in her first film role

The model made her cinematic debut in 2015’s Strangerland as Nicole Kidman’s teenage daughter.

“Nicole is someone who wants to nurture and support young actors and it was such a relief to be able to connect with her in a real way," the up-and-comer told WWD in 2015.

4. She also writes scripts and hopes to direct

Maddison plans on directing films and has already penned scripts.

"I have a bunch of scripts that I’ve been writing, that I want to bring out at the right time," she said.

She looks up to Margot Robbie and Nicole Kidman for inspiration.

5. She's walked the ramp for high-fashion designers

Maddison has modeled for high-fashion brands like Jason Wu, Calvin Klein, Phillip Lim along with others, and also partook in Miu Miu’s Fall/Winter 2915 campaign.