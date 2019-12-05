Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth to meet for the first time since split for divorce finalization

Former flames Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth have been all over the news lately after they ended their briefly-lasted marriage earlier this year.

As per the latest development in the case, their crumbled marriage is treading towards the court as they will now both come face to face following the end of their matrimonial union in August this year.

Reports have revealed that the two will be meeting each other at the Stanley Mosk courthouse in Los Angeles on January 21, 2020 where they will be dishing out the details about why they had called it quits on their marriage so their divorce can progress towards finalization.

After their split, Miley has taken over the spotlight with her bustling romance first with Kaitlynn Carter and now Cody Simpson.



On the other hand, the Hollywood hunk is also now starting to get back in the game, as he sparked dating rumours with British actor Maddison Brown after the two were spotted together on multiple intimate outings.