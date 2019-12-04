close
Wed Dec 04, 2019
Entertainment

Web Desk
December 4, 2019

Here's why 'Dajjal' is trending on Twitter in Pakistan

Entertainment

Web Desk
Wed, Dec 04, 2019

Twitterati were shocked to see 'Dajjal' trending on Twitter in Pakistan, on Wednesday. Here's why the trend started though...

The trailer of an upcoming Netflix series 'Messiah' made its way to social media and all hell broke loose. People started to make connections with the Netflix series  and the Antichrist, Dajjal.  

Created by Michael Petroni (The Book Thief) 'Messiah' is all about a man who claims to be a messiah and has plenty of miracles up his sleeve to back the claims.

The main character of the messiah is played by Mehdi Dehbi. The messiah is being investigated by the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) who are just not ready to believe his claims, despite witnessing a string of mind-boggling miracles from Dehbi's character.


