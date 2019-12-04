Kartik Aaryan is not working with Sanjay Leela Bhansali, production house unveils

Sanjay Leela Bhansali is not collaborating with Kartik Aaryan as his production house recently came forth clearing the air on all such rumours.

Earlier it was reported that Kartik was supposed to play the male lead in Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi directed by Bhansali, however could not, due to his dates being unavailable.

According to Pinkvilla, there has been no talk between Kartik and Bhansali productions regarding any project.

Prerna Singh, CEO of Bhansali Productions said, "This is completely untrue and being spread by irresponsible media reports. Kartik is not being considered for any film by Sanjay Leela Bhansali sir for any directorial project or otherwise for now. But we wish him all the very best for the new release. "

The actor is currently awaiting the release of his latest film Pati, Patni Aur Woh opposite Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar.