Camila Morrone speaks out about her relationship with Leonardo DiCaprio

Camila Morrone has opened up about her relationship with leading US actor Leonardo DiCaprio, who is over 23 years older to her.



In an interview with the Los Angeles Times, Camila, 22, addressed the large age gap between the lovebirds, saying their 23 years age difference does not bother her.

The Mickey and the Bear star went on to say that she thinks anyone should be able to date whoever they want to.

Morrone also pointed out many couples in Hollywood have a relationship despite the large age gap.

DiCaprio, 45, and Morrone started dating in January 2018.

PEOPLE citing sources reported that the Titanic star and Morrone are more serious than ever.