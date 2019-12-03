Peter Dinklage reveals why he thinks Bran Stark deserved to be king

Peter Dinklage, who played Tyrion Lannister in Game of Thrones, sees no one better to sit on the Iron Throne than Bran Stark.

He has own reasons.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the 50-year-old actor said Bran was the only pure person left among the contenders.

"And the fact he cannot father children is key because they’ve repeated the cycle in this Westeros history of heirs being really bad," said he.

GoT showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss recently confirmed in the Game of Thrones Season 8 DVD Commentary that Bran Stark is also George R.R. Martin's planned King of Westeros in his upcoming books.





The final season of "Game of Thrones" smashed the record for most Prime time Emmy nominations by any show in a single year, earning a whopping 32 nods Tuesday.

HBO says that over the first seven seasons, the show has received 132 Emmy nominations and 47 wins; seven Golden Globe nominations and one win; 18 SAG Award nominations and seven wins; 17 Critics’ Choice Award nominations and one win; and seven AFI award wins.