Jamie Foxx showers love on daughter Corinne Foxx in endearing Instagram post

Actor Jamie Foxx is the proud father of Corinne Foxx, a renowned American model and actress.

The actor showered love on her daughter with an endearing Instagram post which also contained Corinne's photo.

Sharing his feelings of being the father of a daughter, the “Django Unchained” actor said "nothing feels better than to watch your daughter grown into a beautiful girl.

"You are amazing," he wrote on Instagram while tagging Corinne Foxx.

He asked his over eight million followers to also follow Corinne Foxx since she too is doing a lot of great things.

Thousands of fans liked the photo and scores of others left comments. Among them was Jeremy Renner.



The "Avengers:Endgame" star wrote "The best ever brother!!! Be proud!

On the work front, Jamie Foxx would appear in legal drama film “Just Mercy” that is scheduled to be released on December 25, 2019.

Other members of cast are Michael B. Jordan, Rob Morgan, Tim Blake Nelson, Rafe Spall, and Brie Larson