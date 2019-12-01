Caitlyn Jenner opens up about relationship with estranged stepdaughter Khloe Kardashian

Opening up about her relationship with Khloe Kardashian,Caitlyn Jenner has said she not spoken to her stepdaughter for six years.

Speaking on a British Reality show the 70-year-old said her, relationship with Khloe,35, has been strained ever since she first came out as a transgender in 2015.

Answering a question, she said Brandon Jenner was the first one whom she first told about her sexuality.

"Khloe for some reason was pissed off about something through this whole process," she said.

"Honestly, its been five six years and I really haven't talked to her since, she said of the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star.

Asked about Kardashian's reaction, Jenner said I don't know what it is and that's all I can say.

"And Khloe and I were really close I raised Khloe since she was 5 years old, I don't know what her issues are I really don't know," she added.

Caitlyn Jenner publicly came out as a trans woman in April 2015.

Her new name was publicly announced in July of that year with her name and gender being legally changed the following September.