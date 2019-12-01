Nicole Kidman opens up about her thoughts on raising children

Actress Nicole Kidman reveals her thoughts on motherhood and on the philosophy she adheres to in regards to raising her children.

During an interview with Tatler Magazine, Kidman revealed she felt the need to rally herself after her father passed away. Despite the sheer desperation she felt, the actress felt the need to go beyond it.

Nicole has previously adopted two children with ex-husband Tom Cruise and is also a mother to two daughters with her current husband Keith Urban. She went onto say: "I think it's (motherhood) just a journey. And the first thing is there's no right and wrong. There's just different children."

"I once got this wonderful advice from my grandmother. She said to me, 'Every child is given some adversity. Where you're born. What you're up against. Your parents get divorced. There's always going to be problems. And the greatest thing is that the love is enough'. I always try to think that. The love is enough," she said.

Speaking in regards to the death of her father, the actress shed some light on her situation by reiterating an incident: "My three-year-old said, 'But you're not going to be sad like this tomorrow, are you?' That's when you realise, you know, you have to be 'Ok'. Because they need to know that they're safe, that their mother isn't going to fall apart. Inside? I was beyond shattered. But I had to rally."

"I jumped in to life. Let's go on a plane. Let's try things. Let's go for it. Because who knows, right? I was never going to do theatre again. I didn't think my heart could handle the adrenaline and the fear," she said.



