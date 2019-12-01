Nicole Scherzinger feels at a crossroads regarding her desirable and religious image

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Nicole Scherzinger has strong feelings regarding her desirable image in the Pussycat Dolls and her internal religious beliefs regarding clothing and embodiment
During a conversation with The Guardian she revealed: "A lot of that stole the joy of what I was doing, because I was living in a very dark world. I was either working or tormenting myself."
The star further went onto say: "I was very conservative. I had really strong religious beliefs. I just wanted to make my mother proud."
"In the beginning, it was a massive hump for me to get over," she said, adding: "If you look at my outfits, I was in trousers most of the time."
Nicole was born in Honolulu but grew up in Louisville, Kentucky. She made it a point to mention that she never even kissed anyone during a music video while other people were getting indulged in more intimate acts.
"I think there's something to be said for leaving a little bit for the imagination. I'm a massive fan of all the cool kids out there, I'm not going to judge them. I just know, for myself, I like to try to be a little bit more... I don't want to say demure, I sound like a prude - classy?" she said.
