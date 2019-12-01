Nicole Scherzinger feels at a crossroads regarding her desirable and religious image

During a conversation with The Guardian she revealed: "A lot of that stole the joy of what I was doing, because I was living in a very dark world. I was either working or tormenting myself."

The star further went onto say: "I was very conservative. I had really strong religious beliefs. I just wanted to make my mother proud."

"In the beginning, it was a massive hump for me to get over," she said, adding: "If you look at my outfits, I was in trousers most of the time."

Nicole was born in Honolulu but grew up in Louisville, Kentucky. She made it a point to mention that she never even kissed anyone during a music video while other people were getting indulged in more intimate acts.

"I think there's something to be said for leaving a little bit for the imagination. I'm a massive fan of all the cool kids out there, I'm not going to judge them. I just know, for myself, I like to try to be a little bit more... I don't want to say demure, I sound like a prude - classy?" she said.



