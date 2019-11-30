MMA2019: K-pop band BTS trend worldwide

South Korea boyband BTS on Saturday took the Internet by storm as the global phenomenon stepped on the red carpet at MMA2019 awards show.

Jungkook, the group’s vocalist, also became the Twitter trend as music afficioandos went crazy over his stunning looks.

BTS, Jungkook and MMA2019 trended in US and many other countries as fans flooded Twitter with video clips from the awards show and pictures of the stars who graced the event.

Earlier this month the Hit South Korean boy band BTS made headlines when South Korean defence ministry said the group will not be given exemption from mandatory military service.

"Exempting pop culture artists from military service even though they have made a contribution to the country's reputation is not in line with the government's stance to uphold justice and fairness," the ministry said announcing its decision.















