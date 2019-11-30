Carson Kressley backs Justin Timberlake over Alisha Wainwright controversy

A day after actress Alisha Wainwright's father described his daughter and co-star Justin Timberlake's relationship as 'hoopla', US actor Carson Kressley has come out in support of the actor over the controversial photos.



The OG star claimed that the interaction between Justin Timberlake and Alisha was 'totally innocent', Toobfab reported.

Carson says he knows the body language, adding that Timberlake was holding hands and 'I thinks it was totally innocent."

According to reports, the 37-year-old singer, who is married to Jessica Biel since 2012, and Wainwright were caught getting intimate in Louisiana.

The pair were pictured chatting and drinking in a bar in New Orleans while on a break from filming a movie in which they play lovers.

On Friday, Alisha's father Jeff Wainwright has spoken out about the relationship of her daughter with co-star Justin Timberlake.

In an interview with Daily Mail, Jeff, 59, said, "Alisha Wainwright is a young lady who was living her life and doing what she gotta do."