What does Brad Pitt's rumoured ladylove Alia Shawkat have in common with Angelina Jolie?

Brad Pitt and Alia Shawkat are getting closer together, as suggested by headlines but it looks like Angelina Jolie is joining this equation with her ex-husband as well.

As per the latest reports on the two, the Salt actor has a connection with Brad’s new rumoured ladylove Alia Shawkat as both the stars have been open about their sexual orientation.

Circulating reports revealed that the Arrested Development star came out as bisexual with Out magazine back in 2017.

On the other hand, Angelina has also spoken about being bisexual and has also publically admitted to having a crush on Michelle Pfeiffer.

Brad and Alia on the other hand are still leaving fans in a haze regarding their linkup buzz as the two were spotted at Kanye West's opera night where they shared a tight embrace, solidifying speculations regarding their brewing romance.