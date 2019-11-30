Melissa Benoist’s husband Chris Wood extends support after her domestic abuse account

Hollywood star Melissa Benoist has been all over the news lately after she came out sharing her account of domestic abuse at the hands of her former partner.

In the midst of the chaos and emotionally heart-wrenching tale of abuse and trauma, her present husband Chis Wood stepped forward extending his support to his wife by tweeting the hashtag #IStandWithMelissa.

He also sang praises for the Supergirl star on his Twitter by revealing his Thanksgiving plans that involve him showering love on his wife contrary to the relationship she previously had that was full of misfortune for the actor.

Earlier on Thursday, the Glee actor had stepped forth on Instagram in an emotional 14-minute long video, shedding light on her experience as a survivor of domestic violence.

[Trigger Warning]

“I am a survivor of domestic violence or IPV (intimate partner violence), which is something I never in my life expected I would say, let alone be broadcasting into the ether,” she said during the video.

“The stark truth is I learned what it felt like to be pinned down and slapped repeatedly, punched so hard the wind was knocked out of me, dragged by my hair across pavement, head-butted, pinched until my skin broke, shoved into a wall so hard the drywall broke, choked,” she said.

“I learned to lock myself in rooms but quickly stopped because the door was inevitably broken down. I learned to not value any of my property — replaceable and irreplaceable. I learned not to value myself,” she added.