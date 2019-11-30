Zainab Abbas' Shendi entry is the best thing you'll see on the Internet today

Zainab Abbas, renowned sports reporter and presenter, recently announced that she has tied the knot.

She also shared multiple pictures from her Nikkah ceremony while thanking folks who were responsible for her makeover, outfit and photography.

More pictures and videos from other events of the wedding are also emerging on social media, with fans of the popular sports commentator sending love and prayers.

One particular video from her Shendi event is going viral on social media platforms.





In the video Zainab Abbas is being escorted by a group of her relatives under the shadow of a dupatta as Ali Zafar's famous Pakistan Super League (PSL) anthem "Seeti Baje Ge" plays in the background.

People couldn't help but laugh when the camera shows Pakistan's fast bowler Muhammad Amir throwing a tennis ball which Zainab hits with a cricket bat.