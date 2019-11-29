close
Fri Nov 29, 2019
Entertainment

Web Desk
November 29, 2019

Why Jon Snow betrayed Daenerys: Game of Thrones actor Kit Harington spills the beans

Entertainment

Web Desk
Fri, Nov 29, 2019

Kit Harington aka Jon Snow of Game of Thrones fame has finally opened up on why he betrayed the love of his life Daenerys Targaryen in the final season of the HBO show.

The actor revealed in the GoT Season 8 DVD commentary that he didn't know he was going to betray her until right at the end.

"In Jon’s head, it’s a number of reasons: Dany doesn’t factor in anyone else’s decisions and it also means [Dany] is going to kill my sisters, so it becomes [my] family vs. her," Entertainment weekly quoted the star as saying.

The last episode of the fantasy show had angered the fans when Daenerys Targaryen was stabbed by Jon Snow.

View this post on Instagram

Blood of my blood. #GameofThrones

A post shared by gameofthrones (@gameofthrones) on


Some fans had even started an online petition demanding HBO remake the whole final season of Game of Thrones.

Dany's end came as a surprise to majority of fans who had been waiting for the final season for two years.

There were numerous theories on who would finally win the Iron Throne.

The battle for Throne ended in favor of Bran Stark who was not even vying for power.

Throughout the run of the show, fans thought either Daenerys Targaryen or Jon Snow would grab the throne after ousting Cersei Lannister.

