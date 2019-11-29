close
Fri Nov 29, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Entertainment

Web Desk
November 29, 2019

Mehwish Hayat performs Umrah

Entertainment

Web Desk
Fri, Nov 29, 2019
Mehwish Hayat performs Umrah

Mehwish Hayat has undertaken a journey to the Islam's holiest site for a pilgrimage.

The actress on Friday shared with her fans that she has performed Umrah along with her family members.

She posted a picture with her brother Danish Hayat and mother Rukhsar Hayat in which  the Holy Kaabah is also visible in the  the background.

"By the Grace of Allah, I have been blessed to be able to perform Umrah. The feeling of being here with my family cannot be expressed in words," Mehwish wrote on Twitter.

Mehwish Hayat donned Hijab and Abaya while her brother is seen wearing  the Ahram.

"A truly moving and humbling journey that I pray every Muslim in the world gets to be able to experience as well Ameen," she said.

Latest News

More From Entertainment