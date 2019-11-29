Mehwish Hayat performs Umrah

Mehwish Hayat has undertaken a journey to the Islam's holiest site for a pilgrimage.

The actress on Friday shared with her fans that she has performed Umrah along with her family members.

She posted a picture with her brother Danish Hayat and mother Rukhsar Hayat in which the Holy Kaabah is also visible in the the background.

"By the Grace of Allah, I have been blessed to be able to perform Umrah. The feeling of being here with my family cannot be expressed in words," Mehwish wrote on Twitter.



Mehwish Hayat donned Hijab and Abaya while her brother is seen wearing the Ahram.



"A truly moving and humbling journey that I pray every Muslim in the world gets to be able to experience as well Ameen," she said.