Gigi Hadid's father Mohamed Hadid's company goes bankrupt?

Supermodels Gigi and Bella Hadid's father Mohamed Hahid has reportedly filed for bankruptcy, according to People.

Hadid filed for bankruptcy on behalf of his company after being accused of illegally building a mega-mansion that was larger than city rules allowed. The filing was done a week after a judge declared that Hadid’s Bel-Air mega-mansion is dangerous and it must be demolished.

Hadid declared that his company, 901 Strada LLC already owes up to $50million to various companies. The court was informed “that not only could Hadid ‘not afford’ to pay for the tearing down of his giant home, but he also didn’t have the $500,000 fee being charged by the judge appointed receiver to supervise the demolition,” Daily Mail reported.

The news of bankruptcy is not the only thing that has brought the Hadids into spotlight recently.

A few days ago, Bella confessed on her Instagram that she feels sorry to hurt environment.

"It makes me sad how much my job affects my carbon footprint and of how brutally climate change is obviously affecting the world. Mother Nature needs some love...," she posted on social media.

The 23 years' old fashion model also made the announcement of donating 600 trees in an effort to compensate for the carbon footprint due to her traveling.

“Donating 600 trees to be planted, 20 for each flight I took these past 3 months and probably will continue for the rest of the year,” Bella said.