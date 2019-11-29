Nikki Bella 'blessed' she didn't marry John Cena: family source

Former US wrestler Nikki Bella, who got engaged to John Cena, is 'blessed' to not have gotten married to him, according to her close family member.



Nikki and Cena started dating in 2012 and got engaged in 2017 with a PDA and called off the wedding in April 2018, just three weeks before they were due to tie the knot.

Media citing family sources reported that Nikki, a former WWE star is blessed to not have married John Cena.

"She said it was a good it ended before wedding and she did not marry John Cena," according to the family source.

Nikki is happier with her new beau Artem Chigvintsev, the family member added.

According to media reports, John Cena is also happy and dating with his new girlfriend, project manager Shay Shariatzadeh.