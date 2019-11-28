Brad Pitt, Alia Shawkat spotted hugging each other amid dating rumours

Brad Pitt and Alia Shawkat’s dating rumours have taken over the internet and it seems like they are only intensifying each day.



It was only recently that the two actors were spotted hugging each other affectionately as they attended Kanye West’s opera night together.

It has been reported that Brad brought her love interest Alia, best known for her role in Arrested Development, along to Kanye West’s one-night-only opera performance at the Hollywood Bowl and the rumour mills have been suggesting ever since that the actor is keen on pleasing Alia.

According to sources, it has also been reported that at one point Brad excitedly grabbed onto Alia’s arm in the middle of a conversation while gently placing his other hand on her back.





While insiders maintain that the two are ‘just friends’, their body language clearly suggests something romantic is brewing between them.

Meanwhile, Brad Pitt has become Hollywood’s most eligible bachelor after his divorce with Angelina Jolie, who is reported to have revoked Brad’s access to their kids after his linkup rumours with Alia Shawkat surfaced.