REVEALED: Drake always had feelings for Kylie Jenner

American rapper Drake has come forth admitting that he has always had feelings for Kylie Jenner.

Rumours of linkup between the two were surfacing ever since Kylie split with her boyfriend Travis Scott earlier in October.



Meanwhile, according to a latest report, Kylie and Drake are keeping their relationship casual.

A source told Us Weekly, "Drake has always had a thing for Kylie and it’s mutual."

The insider also revealed that Kylie’s single status is what has made the two stick around so much. "They hang out here and there and have been more recently than in the past because Kylie is technically single right now and the two of them live so close to each other."

On the other hand, Kylie and Travis are not in a very good place lately.

The two are trying to be doting parents to their daughter Stormi Webster. Despite their breakup, they have said that they will continue to keep Stormi their main focus.