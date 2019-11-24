Nick Jonas’ take on Twitter’s ‘Gonna Tell My Kids’ trend will make you emotional

While the internet is exploding with its recent trend ‘Gonna Tell My Kids’ showcasing hilarious renditions with each individual sharing their own take on the memes, Nick Jonas followed suit but with an emotional twist.



The 27-year-old Jumanji actor turned to Instagram with a rather emotional take on the rib-tickling trend, paying tribute to The Jonas Brothers’ recent return as a band.

"I’m gonna tell my kids this is a guy that was really happy because he and his brothers had a band and then they broke up, but then they got back together years later and their lives were enriched artistically and emotionally," he wrote with a picture of their recent shows.

"He never could have imagined how fortunate he would be to be back on stage with his brothers in front of the worlds greatest fans every night doing what he loves. Thank you to everyone who continues to makes this story so much sweeter every day. May the happiness continue. #happinessbeginstour," he added.



The acclaimed music group after reuniting have also bagged a nomination at the Grammys already for their song Sucker and will also present at the American Music Awards tonight.