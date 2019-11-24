K-pop ex member Goo Hara found dead at her home

SEOUL: Goo Hara the leading South Korean singer and former member K-pop has been found dead at her home in Seoul, according to police.



The body of Goo Hara, 28 was found at her home, Yonhap news agency reported citing police sources.

Reuters Adds:

She was better known as Hara in other parts of Asia and had spoken out against cyber bullying.

In June, a month after she was found unconscious at her home and hospitalised, she said it was difficult to overcome depression and pleaded for positive comment on social media.

She debuted with the five-member Kara in 2008. It was one of the early girl groups that helped fan the global K-pop wave, building large fan bases in Japan, China and other countries.

After a deal with a South Korean management agency was terminated, Koo launched a career as a solo artist in Japan and held a concert there this month.

Another K-pop star, Sulli, a former member of girl group, who was a close friend of Koo’s and had also spoken out against cyber bullying, also died in October. (Web Desk/Reuters)