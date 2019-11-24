Justin Bieber's intimate surprise for Hailey Baldwin on her birthday: See photos

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin share what we can call a perfect textbook definition of an enchanting love story and the singer’s latest gesture for his wife’s birthday has us all in absolute awe.

As the supermodel rang in her 23rd birthday earlier on Friday, the Sorry singer had not just the right words to sway her away on her special day but he proved to walk the talk as well as he threw an intimate surprise for his ladylove.

The couple both turned to their Instagram to unveil how they celebrated Hailey’s birthday in the most endearing and romantic manner.



The two were spotted delving into some delicious seafood, enjoying great wine, digging into the most mouthwatering desserts including a vibrant birthday cake that had us all drooling.

Earlier on Friday, the lovebirds enjoyed a nice and romantic day out as they had lunch at Nobu in Malibu.



As revealed to E! News by a source: “She seemed happy and was readjusting her makeup and making kissy lips over at Justin. They had a two-hour lunch and stayed to relax by the water for a while. Then Hailey drove them home."

In an Instagram post updated on her birthday, Justin may have also hinted at the couple’s probable future plans of starting a family as he wrote: “Happy birthday babes! You make me want to be better everyday! The way you live you life is so attractive.. ps you turn me on in every way. next season BABIES."

Check out photos from Hailey's birthday down below:



