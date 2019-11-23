Aima Baig sings praises of controversial ‘2 takkay ki aurat’ dialogue, calls it amazing

Pakistani singer Aima Baig has revealed her thoughts about the infamous ‘2 takkay ki aurat’ dialogue of drama serial Mere Paas Tum Ho, calling it amazing.

The 22-year-old singer, who is best known for her work on Lahore Se Aagey, said she finds the drama and its dialogues amazing.

When asked what she has to say about the drama, the singer said, "I am watching the show and it's amazing. Also it's 2 takkay ki aurat dialogue is amazing too."

The drama serial Mere Paas Tum Ho has drawn severe criticism for its highly sexist and derogatory remark about female lead Ayeza Khan.

In the interview, to a question about public display of affection, Aima Baig also addressed dating rumours with Shahbaz Shigri, saying he is somebody she could connects with, they are great buddies and vibe really well together.”

It may be noted here that Aima had shared an adorable photo with actor and filmmaker Shahbaz Shigri and captioned it, “Really cant beat this guy, when it comes to posing.”

