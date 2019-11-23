Mahira Khan lets out her inner Bob Marley fan girl

Pakistan’s leading lady Mahira Khan has let her inner fan girl out over acclaimed music icon Bob Marley.



In her latest Instagram post, the 33-year-old Raees star pays tribute to the Jamaican music legend by sharing a clip of one of his old interviews.

In the video, Bob was asked if he has made a lot of money through his music to which he said: “Money? I mean what is a -- how much is a lot of money to you?”

“Have you made, say, millions of dollars?”, the interviewer asks and is responded with a resonant “no.”

He is then asked if he is a rich man, Bob says: “What do you mean by rich?”



“Do you have a lot of possessions, a lot of money in the bank?,” he is asked. “Possessions make you rich? I don’t have that type of riches,” he responds.

Sharing the video, the Verna actor tells her fans what a massive Bob Marley fan she is, as was suggested by a poster in her room.

"Bob yaar,” Mahira said, adding: “P.S In college the only thing we had up on our wall was a life size poster of Bob Marley, courtesy @hissankhann.”