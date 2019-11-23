'Avengers: Endgame' writers reveal the one flaw they find in its storyline

With Avengers: Endgame recently making to the Grammy nominations, the movie writers Stephen McFeely and Christopher Markus unveil the only flaw they find in the storyline of the Marvels’ gem.



Endgame is not short of reasons to leave the fans in awe but the spotlight is stolen by the character of Black Widow, played by Scarlett Johansson.

The character’s sacrifice to get the soul stone left many weeping in the cinemas, with many claiming that the movie failed do justice to her role by taking away the appreciation she deserved.

In a talk with Vanity Fair, even the writers get down to the loophole in the movie.

Christopher said, “She jumps on the grenade. I’m proud of that moment. I don’t have any regrets. The only regret is that it comes at the end of Act Two. So you can’t roll around in the grief because we’ve got another hour of the movie and we haven’t solved the A-plot problem. So that’s the downside.”

The writers told that the decision of killing one of the main characters of the movie was definitely not easy. “We certainly thought long and hard about it,” Stephen said. “We knew we were killing the first female hero of the Marvel Universe.”

Fans soon will be able to see their favorite character in action on screen, in the upcoming Marvel movie, Black Widow.