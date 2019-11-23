Dolly Parton is here to bless your Netflix with her series, ‘Heartstrings’

The famous country music queen, Dolly Parton just blessed the leading streaming service, Netflix with her Heartstrings, which premiered on November 22.

The series expresses Parton’s experience behind her masterpiece songs as it throws light on the inspirations and stories that made these melodies possible.

The Netflix original consists of eight parts exhibiting Parton’s journey all the way from the ever-mesmerizing Jolene.

The idea of making her song’s memories into a web series had come out after three years as she surely has quite a journey to share with all of us.

“I’ve got enough songs to last a lifetime,” she said. “I’ve got enough stories to last a lifetime.”

Heartstrings will be sharing the story behind the songs; Jolene, Two Doors Down, If I Had Wings, Cracker Jack, Down From Dover, Sugar Hill, J.J Sneed and These Old Bones.

This year has been huge for Parton, bringing her the credits of hosting the 53rd annual Country Music Association Awards along with two Grammy nominations as well. She also made an appearance in an upcoming movie Christmas at Dollywood.

"Everything in my life is real special right now, on the music end," Parton said. She is planning to bring more of her work on screen if Heartstrings manages to attract the audience.