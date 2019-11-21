Robert Pattinson almost gave up acting after 'Twilight' audition

Hollywood heartthrob Robert Pattinson is one of the most sought-after stars in the industry but the actor did not start off that well.

The Twilight star revealed that he had almost given up on his dream of acting after his audition for the Twilight saga which, according to him, did not go as well as planned.

The actor during an interview for the HFPA In Conversation podcast looked back at his audition that instantly elevated his fame in the industry.

He recalled recording an audition tape from an old Sony handy-cam that belonged to his parents where he was urged by his agent to include a guitar in the scene where he plays Edward Cullen.

However, he went on to reveal that soon after getting hold of the guitar, he instantly regretted.

"It was the scene when [Edward] had a guitar...my agent was like, 'take your guitar into the audition. I just walked in and they were like, 'Oh. You brought a guitar. Do you want to play us a song,' and I was like, 'No. This is the worst decision I ever made.' I was saying no and they were like, 'You just brought a guitar into just to hold it? Why did you bring a guitar in?'", he said.

"My entire confidence just s--t the bed. The audition was one of the worst auditions I did in my whole life. I remember calling my parents and saying, 'I'm done, I can't torture myself anymore,' and the next day I got a Twilight audition," he added.