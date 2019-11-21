Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik patch-up rumours dismissed?

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik, the on-and-off couple which has created a whirlwind quite lately, has been garnering massive attention over their ever-changing relationship status.

While they were rumours that the two are looking to rekindle their lost flame of romance, latest development on the matter suggests that the two are in fact not dating.

Gigi and Zayn were in the news for a patch-up after the 24-year-old broke up with Tyler Cameroon after a brief romance.

However, a report reveals there is no romance between Gigi and Zayn.

According to Entertainment Tonight's sources, Gigi and Zayn continued to communicate even after their breakup. The insider confirmed that the duo isn't walking down the dating street anytime soon. But they do have a "special relationship" as they continue to support each other.

"The two have continued to talk and support one another since their breakup, but they're not dating or talking like that anymore, just friends. Zayn and Gigi have a special relationship, respect one another and want what’s best for one another. They don’t know what the future holds, but for now it’s not them as a couple," the grapevine shared.

Meanwhile an official statement by Gigi and Zayn are still awaited in this regard.