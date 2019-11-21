Ariana Grande sings praises for Bernie Sanders as he drops by during Sweetener tour

US presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders is racking up colossal support all around the country, a big portion of which also includes the luminaries. The latest to join the list is none other than Ariana Grande.

The Thank U Next hit maker unveiled her political endorsement for the 2020 US presidential elections as the senator for Vermont dropped by to support her during her Sweetener tour.

The 26-year-old was all praises for the Democrat as she revealed a photo of herself with him backstage.

Captioning the Instagram post, Ariana said: “MY GUY. Thank you Senator Sanders for coming to my show, making my whole night and for all that you stand for !!! @headcountorg and I are doing our best to make you proud. i’m so proud of my fans for paying attention and getting involved. we adore you! also... i will never smile this hard again.”

Soon after the post, fans were in awe over the absolute power duo of the politician and the singer with some fans even requesting her to collaborate with him.



On the work front, the singer seems to be going strong as she recently bagged five nominations for the Grammys next year.