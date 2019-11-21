Selena Gomez teases fans, hints at ‘something exciting' on the way

US singer Selena Gomez, who is set to perform at the American Music Awards 2020 on November 24, has teased fans about ‘something exciting’ coming today.



Selena took to Instagram sharing a montage of throwback photos, captioning it: “Something exciting is coming tomorrow.”

The 27-years old singer shared the series of photos which featured her childhood, teen and adolescent years. It comes on the heels of her performance at the AMA 2019.



She had also performed at the music awards back in 2017.

The Come And Get It singer is likely for perform her recently released songs (released a month ago) or may sing the newly teased track.

The former Disney star released Lose You To Love Me and Look At Her Now last month which set the internet on fire. The songs hinted at her relationship with Justin Bieber which ended on a bad note.