Shaniera Akram wins hearts with remarks about Pakistan's National Anthem

Wasim Akram’s wife Shaniera has won the hearts of the countrymen with her love and respect for Pakistan, saying the National Anthem of Pakistan makes her emotional.



Her latest posts, ahead of Pakistan vs Australia Test series opener at the Gabba, made the entire nation proud as the wife of legendary cricketer said: "I was born and bred an Australian but I have come to live my life for and with the people of Pakistan."

Taking to her twitter handle, Shaniera wrote: “Pakistan has been good to me and plays a big part of who I am today. I love Australia and always will but I am with Pakistan all the way Pakistan ZINDABAD."

In another post the wife of Swing of Sultan shared her sincere emotions about Pakistan and said: "It’s very hard for me to choose between Australia and Pakistan for the #AUSvPak test but I must admit I just got a little bit emotional when they just played the National Anthem for Pakistan."

Wasim Akram, in a small ceremony attended by his family and close friends, married Australian lady Shaniera Akram in 2013 after the sad demise of his wife in 2009 due to multiple organ failure.

