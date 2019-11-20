Is Alia Shawkat Brat Pitt's new love interest?

Brad Pitt has been stuck in a love triangle with Jennifer Aniston and Angelina Jolie even years after parting ways but it appears the actor may have finally found an escape.

Reports circulating all around suggest that the Ad Astra actor has now found a new match and may be brewing something with Alia Shawkat from Arrested Development.

The buzz suggests that the two have been papped together on multiple occasions leading to the rumour mills turning.

The two were spotted together attending the Wilding Cran Gallery over the weekend and were later also seen at comedian Mile Birbiglia’s one man show in Los Angeles.

They were also spotted attending Ethan Cohen’s A Play Is A Poem in LA and had also taken off from the event in the same car.

Earlier the actor had been linked to multiple women but none of the alleged affairs were confirmed. These women included Sat Hari Khalsa, Kate Hudson, Charlize Theron and Sienna Miller.