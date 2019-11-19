Nawaz's London travel: Govt not to approach SC

ISLAMABAD: The government has decided it will not approach the Supreme Court over former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s travel to London for medical treatment, sources informed on Tuesday quoting Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Earlier on Tuesday, Nawaz Sharif departed for London in an air ambulance, after the Lahore High Court verdict allowed him to travel abroad for four weeks.

Sources informed that in a meeting of the federal cabinet, the prime minister said that the government is not in favour of challenging the high court’s verdict in the Supreme Court.

“We have always respected the courts, we said earlier as well that will accept the court’s decision wholly,” he said.

PM Imran further said that the court has taken an undertaking from the former prime minister and it is hoped that he will come back to Pakistan within the stated time after getting his medical treatment.

During his travel to London via Doha, Nawaz Sharif was accompanied by his sibling Shehbaz Sharif and personal physician Dr Adnan Khan.

The LHC on Saturday permitted to remove Nawaz Sharif's name from the Exit Control List (ECL) without any conditions for a time period of four weeks.

In its decision, the LHC said that in case Nawaz's health doesn't improve then the time-period can be extended, adding that the government officials will be able to contact Nawaz through the Pakistani embassy.