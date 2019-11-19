'Stranger Things' actress Millie Bobby Brown leaves fans in awe with recent transformation

Stranger Things actress Millie Bobby Brown recently found herself embroiled within a massive controversy as she stepped out with her new image, particularly due to the change in her facial features.

The actress recently stepped out for an event which was held in honour of successful Netflix series. As she walked down the red carpet, she was seen wearing a blue dress, earrings, heels and long blonde hair.

However, it was her face which grabbed all the attention. The Stranger Things actress appeared to have the face of a 40-year-old, rather than that of a 15-year-old teenager.

Twitter users went frantic as they could not believe what they saw, some wrote, "Let's see, tell me something: Did Millie Bobbie Brown do something on her face or is it her makeup that doesn't benefit her? Because with that aspect it seems that it is 2 minutes from being Britney Pelona.”

During an interview with Harper Bazaar, the 15-year-old revealed her struggles prepping for public appearance.

"It's always hard to get dressed for a red carpet event because a lot of people have opinions and unfortunately you say you won't listen to them, but in reality you have to. And what they say hurts, it hurts a lot.”







