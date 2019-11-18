Chinese diplomat hails court order to remove Nawaz Sharif from ECL

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
A Chinese diplomat on Monday welcomed the Lahore High Court (LHC) orders to allow former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to travel abroad for treatment.
In a tweet, former Chinese embassy's DCM Lijian Zhao said, "This decision by the #LahoreHighCourt is a decision in need, thus a good decision indeed."
The LHC on Saturday asked the authorities to remove former prime pime minister 's name from the Exit Control List (ECL) without any conditions for a time period of four weeks.
In its decision, the LHC said that in case Sharif's health doesn't improve then the time-period can be extended.
The court observed that the government officials would be able to contact Sharif through the Pakistani embassy.
