Chinese diplomat hails court order to remove Nawaz Sharif from ECL

A Chinese diplomat on Monday welcomed the Lahore High Court (LHC) orders to allow former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to travel abroad for treatment.

In a tweet, former Chinese embassy's DCM Lijian Zhao said, "This decision by the #LahoreHighCourt is a decision in need, thus a good decision indeed."

The LHC on Saturday asked the authorities to remove former prime pime minister 's name from the Exit Control List (ECL) without any conditions for a time period of four weeks.

In its decision, the LHC said that in case Sharif's health doesn't improve then the time-period can be extended.

The court observed that the government officials would be able to contact Sharif through the Pakistani embassy.