Gold Rate in Pakistan on November 13, 2019

KARACHI: The price of 24 karat gold dipped by Rs 250 per tola on Wednesday November 13, 2019 and was traded at Rs 86,450 per tola, as compared to Rs 86,200 on last trading day.



Likewise, the price of 10 gram gold also increased by Rs 214 and was traded at Rs 74,117 compared to the last closing at 73, 903.

In the twin cities of Islamabad-Rawalpindi, the per tola price of 24 Karat gold stood at Rs 85,800 while the prices for 10 gram gold was recorded at Rs 85,600.

The price of silver remained stable and was traded at Rs 1000 per tola.

In international market, the price of per ounce gold increased by $ 12 and was traded at $ 1465 against closing of $ 1453 on last trading day.