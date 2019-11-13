Rupee gains 04 Paisa against US dollar

ISLAMABAD: The exchange rate of Pakistani rupee against US dollar gained Rs 0.04 and was traded at Rs 155.40 in the interbank on Wednesday against the last closing at Rs 155.44, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported.



The SBP further reported that in interbank the price of Euro depreciated by Rs 0.40 and was traded at Rs 171.12 against the last closing of Rs 171.52.

The exchange rate of Japanese Yen remained stable and was traded at Rs 1.42 whereas the increase of Rs 0.04 was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound which was traded at Rs 199.49 as compared to last closing of Rs 199.45.

Exchange rate of UAE Dirham depreciated by Rs 0.01 and was trade at Rs 42.30 against Rs 42.31 whereas the exchange rate of Saudi Rayal also declined by Rs 0.01 and was trade at Rs 41.43 compared to Rs41.44.