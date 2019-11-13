Nawaz Sharif on ECL: Govt committee reserves decision

ISLAMABAD: The cabinet's subcommittee has reserved its decision on whether or not to remove Pakistan Muslim League (PMLN) leader Nawaz Sharif's name form the Exit Control List (ECL).

Related: Nawaz Sharif refuses to leave as govt asks for billions

Sources told Geo News that the committee headed by Law Minister Farogh Naseem has finalised the recommendations and is due to send its report to Prime Minister Imran Khan today.

On Tuesday, the Federal Cabinet agreed to grant permission to the PML-N supremo for his treatment abroad on condition of surety bonds.

The PML-N, after prolonged deliberations, refused to accept the government’s demand, saying they had already met all the requirements set by the court for Nawaz Sharif’s bail and termed the condition unconstitutional.

More: Seeking bonds from Nawaz Sharif unjustified, say top lawyers

The ailing former prime minister’s name was placed on the Exit Control List (ECL) last August to prevent him from leaving Pakistan, after he was sentenced to 10 years in prison for corruption. The conviction was later suspended by a high court, yet Sharif’s name remained on the no-fly list.

Last month, the Islamabad High Court granted bail to Nawaz on humanitarian grounds, as his health deteriorated. Soon after, on November 6, Sharif’s younger brother submitted an application to the ministry of interior to have the ex-premier’s name removed from the ECL.

The government-appointed medical board and Sharif’s doctors agree that the former prime minister needs to undergo tests that are not available in Pakistan.

The final decision of whether or not Sharif will be allowed to leave the country now rests with the federal cabinet.