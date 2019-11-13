Cabinet members who opposed Nawaz Sharif's travel abroad

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday presided over a meeting of the federal cabinet where issue of Nawaz Sharif's health came under discussion.

According to Geo.tv, some members of his cabinet were of the view that the government should not let the former prime minister go abroad for treatment.

The TV channel's website reported that majority of the ministers suggested Sharif's name be removed from the Exit Control List (ECL).

The ministers who were opposed to taking Sharif off the ECL included Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Hussain Chaudhry, the Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Ali Amin Khan Gandupur and Federal Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari.



Others who chimed in to insist that Sharif be kept in the country included Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi and the Federal Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda.

Those who supported striking his name off the ECL, included Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid.