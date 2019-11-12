Gold Rate in Pakistan on November 12, 2019

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: The price of 24 karat gold dipped by Rs 500 on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 and was traded at Rs 86,200 per tola, as compared to Rs 86,700 on last trading day.
Likewise, the price of 10 gram gold also decreased by Rs 428 and was traded at Rs73,903 against last closing of Rs 74,331.
The price of silver remained unchanged and was traded at Rs 1000 per tola.
In international market, the price of per ounce gold decreased by $ 12 and was traded at $ 1453.
KARACHI: The price of 24 karat gold dipped by Rs 500 on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 and was traded at Rs 86,200 per tola, as compared to Rs 86,700 on last trading day.
Likewise, the price of 10 gram gold also decreased by Rs 428 and was traded at Rs73,903 against last closing of Rs 74,331.
The price of silver remained unchanged and was traded at Rs 1000 per tola.
In international market, the price of per ounce gold decreased by $ 12 and was traded at $ 1453.